At least 21 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza mosque

Photo: AP photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 8:17 AM

Gaza's civil defence agency said on Sunday that an Israeli strike on a mosque-turned-shelter in central Deir al-Balah killed 21 people, while Israel's military said it had targeted Hamas militants.

"The number of deaths rose to 21 plus a large number of wounded as a result of the occupation (Israel) bombing of a mosque sheltering displaced people in front of the gate of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip," said agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it had "conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control centre" at the mosque.