ALPS Group issues joint statement on progress in addressing crisis in Sudan

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 10:22 PM

The ALPS Group has issued the following joint statement on progress in addressing the crisis in Sudan:

"On October 2, the ALPS Group continued its regular coordination on expanding emergency humanitarian access across Sudan and pressing the warring parties to adopt immediate local humanitarian pauses and negotiate a comprehensive cessation of hostilities.

The ALPS Group commends the importance given to the Sudan crisis during UN General Assembly High-Level Week, including over $500 million in additional pledges of humanitarian assistance. The ALPS members noted the significance of the "United for Peace in Sudan" ministerial-level meeting convened by the United States, Germany, France, and the European Union. In particular, the delegations welcomed the co-conveners summary which emphasized support for local ceasefires and highlighted the ALPS Group's proposed compliance mechanism to protect civilians and to ensure the parties adhere to their commitments made under the Jeddah Declaration.

ALPS delegation members condemn the intensified fighting in Khartoum, El Fasher, and Geneina, which jeopardises the movement of humanitarian assistance across conflict lines, particularly from Port of Sudan through Shendi to Khartoum. The warring parties must deescalate the fighting and facilitate localized cessations of hostilities, and allow freedom of movement for humanitarians, including cross-line movements. They must also respect international humanitarian law, especially the rules on the protection of civilians, including humanitarian workers, and civilian infrastructure. The delegation members also stress that the warring parties must protect women and girls and address sexual and gender-based violence.

The ALPS Group notes with concern the growing number of in Sudan and the tremendous threat the disease poses to a population already vulnerable to infections from acute hunger and famine conditions, a collapsed health system, and limited access to clean water. The ALPS group calls for the removal of all barriers to addressing the humanitarian needs across the country."