Al Shifa hospital in Gaza: WHO loses communication with its contacts

UN body expressed 'grave concerns' for the safety of everyone trapped there by the fighting

By Reuters

Palestinian girl Orheen Al-Dayah, who was injured on her forehead in an Israeli strike. Photo: Reuters
Palestinian girl Orheen Al-Dayah, who was injured on her forehead in an Israeli strike. Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM

The World Health Organization said on Saturday it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, and expressed "grave concerns" for the safety of everyone trapped there by the fighting while calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry said that operations in Al Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, were suspended on Saturday after it ran out of fuel.

WHO said it has "grave concerns for the safety of the health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support and displaced people who remain inside the hospital", and reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

