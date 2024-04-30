Lufthansa extends cancelled flights to Tehran until May 9

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 1:52 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 2:11 PM

Lufthansa will extend the cancellation of flights to the Iranian capital, Tehran, because of security concerns until May 9, the German flag carrier said on Monday.

This comes after global airlines changed flight routes over Iran, cancelled some flights, diverted others to alternate airports or returned planes to the points of departure, as Israel's reported attack on Iran lead to airspace and airport closures and security concerns.

Airlines faced disruptions to flights that week, after Iran's missile and drone attacks on Israel further narrowed options for planes navigating between Europe and Asia.

