AFP photographer wins top prize for Gaza coverage

Mahmud Hams's photo of women standing outside a Palestinian outpost painted in camouflage colours where they are taking refuge near a make-shift shelter for Palestinians who fled to Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 30, 2024. — AFP

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 4:52 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 4:54 PM

Palestinian AFP photographer Mahmud Hams has won the prestigious Visa d'Or News prize for his coverage of the conflict in Gaza, the Visa pour l'Image Association announced on Saturday.

The 44-year-old, who has worked for AFP in the Palestinian territory since 2003, thanked the jury for the award in a recorded video message aired at the ceremony in Perpignan, France.

In a statement issued by AFP, he denounced the targeting of journalists during the conflict.

"I spent my childhood in Gaza, and in 23 years of photojournalism, I have witnessed every war, every conflict there," said Hams in the statement.

"But this war is unlike any other, without precedent from the very first day.

"My colleagues and I have had to face incredibly difficult conditions, with no red lines and no protections for anyone," he added.

"There were even attacks targeting journalists' offices, which are supposed to be off-limits in times of war.

"Many journalists have been killed; others wounded. I've also lost friends and loved ones. We struggled to keep our families safe," he said.

Hams left Gaza with his family in February.

"I hope the photos we take show the world that this war, and the suffering, must end," he added.