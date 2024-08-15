8 earthquakes hit Syria in 24 hours

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 3:25 PM

Eight earthquakes were detected in a number of Syrian governments over the past 24 hours, authorities announced on Thursday.

The National Centre for Earthquakes in Syria clarified, however, that the recorded tremors were considered 'weak', with intensities ranging between 1.4 and 3 degrees on the Richter scale.

The earthquakes were recorded in areas east of Hama at a distance of 22 km, 28 km and 29 km; in the Iskenderun district northwest of Idlib at a distance of 44 km; in northwest of Latakia at a distance of 64km; and in southwest of Latakia at a distance of 27km.

The centre added that the stations also recorded two earthquakes, the first 46km southeast of Tartous and the second 43km south of Tartous near the Syrian-Lebanese border.