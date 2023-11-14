5 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank

This comes a year before the 2024 election in which Biden is seeking a second term, with hard-right former president Donald Trump his likely opponent
Five Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces around the city of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, the director of a local hospital told AFP on Tuesday.
The five Palestinian men, aged 21 to 29, were killed during an operation in the city by the Israeli army, said Amin Khader, head of the Thabet hospital, where the deaths were recorded.
Witnesses reported violent confrontations in the area and a massive deployment of Israeli soldiers seeking to make arrests.
The Israeli army confirmed to AFP that an operation had taken place in the same part of the occupied West Bank, but it did not give a reason or comment on any Palestinian casualties.
On Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said that 14 people were killed in an Israeli operation in the city of Jenin -- the highest West Bank death toll from a single raid since at least 2005, according to United Nations records.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its troops regularly launch raids across the Palestinian territory.
Since war erupted on October 7 between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have arrested more than 2,000 people across the West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group.
The Israeli military has put the arrest figure for the West Bank only at more than 1,400, and has said most were affiliated with Hamas.
At least 180 Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed across the West Bank since October 7, according to officials on both sides.
Hamas's October surprise attack -- the worst in Israel's history -- killed an estimated 1,200 people, mostly Israeli civilians.
Israel has responded with a massive bombardment and ground operations in the Gaza Strip, which the Hamas-run health ministry says have already killed 11,240 people, including 4,630 children.
