19 reported injured in central Israel after projectile launch

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

Nineteen people in central Israel's Sharon region were injured, the Israeli police said, after the military reported the launch of three projectiles from Lebanon into Israeli territory early on Saturday.

The national ambulance service previously reported that seven people in the central Israeli town of Tira were injured.

The Israeli military said that sirens sounded in several areas of central Israel after the projectile launch. Some projectiles had been intercepted, it said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"A fallen projectile was most likely identified in the area," the army added, noting that details were under investigation.

The national ambulance service and local media said the injuries in Tira ranged from mild to moderate, while two other people suffered stress symptoms.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said later in a statement it had launched drones at a "vital target" in northern Israel. It was not immediately clear if the group's action was related to the injuries.

Fighting in Lebanon has escalated dramatically in recent weeks between Israeli forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.