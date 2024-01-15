13 injured in suspected Palestinian car-ramming in Israel

Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 5:31 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 5:35 PM

A Palestinian stole a car and rammed people in central Israel on Monday, injuring at least 13, police said, adding that the suspect was in custody and his motivations were being investigated.

Israeli media said some people may have also been stabbed in the incident in Raanana, north of Tel Aviv, which came amid heightened security tensions over the more than three-month-old war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

"This was apparently a suspected terrorist ramming attack," police said in a statement. It said the suspect was from the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, it said.

Citing witnesses in an earlier report, Army Radio said the incident may have been a car-jacking during which the stolen vehicle crashed.

ALSO READ: