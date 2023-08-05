Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Argentina

By ANI Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 2:33 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted Argentina on Saturday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 4.20am local time, with its depth registered at 588 kilometres.

No reports of casualties or material damage were reported. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on July 17, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolted Argentina, the NCS said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 12.05am local time with a depth of 169 kilometres.