Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea's eastern region on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, with no immediate reports of damage.
The quake had a depth of 53 kilometres (33 miles) and hit at around 7.30 pm (0830 GMT) with the epicentre about 56.6 kilometres southeast of the town of Madang, the USGS said.
