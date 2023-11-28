Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

The programme was organised as part of CUSAT's tech fest
An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Wewak, Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake was at a depth of 44km (27.34 miles), USGS said.
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to Australia from the quake.
The police take a suspect into custody over the criminal assault of the Tasmania University student in his 20s
A local village head said that the leader of the gunmen had demanded $119,000 from the villages as retribution after Nigerian troops killed four of his men earlier
Judicial authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze in which one child was badly hurt
The South African Paralympic star was jailed for 13 years and five months
James Cleverly had been under pressure to say sorry following claims he cast aspersions on a north of England constituency in the House of Commons
One girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries
Stuart Seldowitz was held on charges of aggravated harassment and stalking, among others, police said in a statement