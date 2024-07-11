E-Paper

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off Canada's coast

The quake struck at a depth of 8 km

By Reuters

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 7:36 PM

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Tofino, Canada, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), USGS said.


ALSO READ:



