Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Mexico

The quake was at a depth of 10 km

By Reuters

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 4:08 PM

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near the coast of Chiapas in Mexico on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.


