Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey region

The tremors were felt over 400km in Turkey, Syrian Arab Republic, Georgia, Iraq and Lebanon
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Turkey's eastern region on Wednesday, as per reports from the EMSC.
The quake took place at around 10.46am local time. The quake was at a depth of 9 km below the earth.
As per the EMSC, the tremors were felt over 400km by approximately 53 million people in Turkey, Syrian Arab Republic, Georgia, Iraq and Lebanon.
