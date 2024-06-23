Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes near coast of Venezuela

Rahul Gandhi, who contested from two seats -- Rae Bareli and Wayanad, won both constituencies by huge margins in Lok Sabha elections 2024
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near the coast of Venezuela on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 93 km (57.79 miles), GFZ said.
A total of 2,764 cases of 'heat exhaustion' was recorded on Sunday alone, the Saudi health ministry announced
The accident happened after the driver of the freight train disregarded a signal, said authorities
Russian authorities said the toxic outbreak came from salads distributed by a popular online delivery service
Several residential apartments and warehouses in the centre of the country were searched
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
Crowds lining the streets waved and cheered as the carriage with the Princess of Wales went past
Kate says she is making good progress with treatment and is "blown away" by the thousands of kind messages from across the globe