E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Tonga Islands

The quake was at a depth of 10 km

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
japan earthquake, tokyo, chiba prefecture, magnitude 6.2 earthquake
japan earthquake, tokyo, chiba prefecture, magnitude 6.2 earthquake

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:06 PM

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Tonga Islands on Monday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology's National Seismic Network.

The quake struck the region at 5.05pm UAE time on July 29.


The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), as per the GFZ.

ALSO READ:


Web Desk


More news from World