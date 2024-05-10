Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles Taiwan

Sources said some senior crew members switched off their mobile phones just before flight operations, citing health issues
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast on Friday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.
The earthquake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake, off the coast of Hualien county, had a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the weather administration said.
Taiwan has been hit by around 1,400 aftershocks since a 7.2 magnitude quake struck Hualien last month, killing 17 people.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.
ALSO READ:
Sources said some senior crew members switched off their mobile phones just before flight operations, citing health issues
During the war, Gaza's hospitals have been repeatedly attacked by Israel
An Israeli official said the proposal that Hamas approved was a watered-down version of an Egyptian offer and included elements Israel could not accept
Safety experts have said the problems at the company suggest significant safety culture defects that will not be turned around quickly
State Department spokesman says Washington backs a deal to halt the fighting and free hostages
The Kremlin specifies that the exercises are a response to statements by French President Emmanuel Macron and British officials
The turmoil on campuses has prompted several colleges and universities across the US to relocate, modify, or cancel commencement ceremonies altogether
Congress files complaints after PM Modi's party shares videos, accusing the opposition party of giving disproportionate benefits to Muslims