Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Honshu, Japan

Sunday's controversy echoed the gaffe at Friday's opening ceremony, when South Korea's Olympic team was incorrectly introduced as North Korea
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the east coast of Honshu, Japan, on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), GFZ said.
ALSO READ:
Sunday's controversy echoed the gaffe at Friday's opening ceremony, when South Korea's Olympic team was incorrectly introduced as North Korea
The new president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday
The Park Fire burned more than 350,000 acres as of Saturday evening, forcing 4,000 people to evacuate
The astronauts are seen training and carrying an 'Olympic torch'
South Korea's sports ministry has asked the foreign ministry to 'deliver a strong protest to the French side' over the issue
Palestinian Ambassador to UNESCO Monir Anastas said the 'inscription is a message of hope to our people in Gaza, who are fleeing bombs with no shelter, no food or water'
Veerendra Kumar said he was cheated by a job agent who had promised him a job in Qatar but sent him to Saudi
A total of 17 candidates secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 as per the final results while earlier the number was 67