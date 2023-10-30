Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Jamaica

By Reuters Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 9:25 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck near Hope Bay, Jamaica, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Monday, with no immediate reports of serious damage.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said.

The island's prime minister Andrew Holness said in a post on social media that he hoped "everyone is safe following that earthquake" following reports of intense shaking in parts of the country, but did not point to any signs of damage.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) originally measured the quake at 5.7.

