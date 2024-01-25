UAE

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Turkey

The quake was at a depth of 10km

By Reuters

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 5:44 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 has struck the eastern Turkey region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 10km (6 miles), EMSC said.

