Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Turkey

Pakistani foreign minister speaks to his Iranian counterpart, underscores the need for closer cooperation on security issues
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 has struck the eastern Turkey region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.
The quake was at a depth of 10km (6 miles), EMSC said.
ALSO READ:
Pakistani foreign minister speaks to his Iranian counterpart, underscores the need for closer cooperation on security issues
The baby was found wrapped in a towel by a person walking their dog in Newham in sub-zero temperature
The quake was estimated at a depth of 212 km
In a retaliatory action two days after Tehran's attack on separatist bases in Pakistan, Islamabad launches strikes on militants inside Iran
French foreign ministry official says the bloc has been working for several weeks to create a specific sanctions regime against the group
His words come days after Saudi foreign minister said that the kingdom agreed regional peace includes peace for Israel
There has been an 86% drop in study permits issued to Indians in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter
One of the survivors is in a critical condition, according to police