Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Hawaii; hundreds of residents report shaking

The temblor was recorded near the Kilauea volcano; aftershocks are expected, say officials

By AP

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was widely felt on Monday (Tuesday morning in UAE) on the Big Island of Hawaii, officials said.

Hundreds of people across much of the island reported shaking.

The earthquake hit at 5:54pm near the Kilauea volcano at a depth of 1.6km below sea level, according to a statement from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The initial quake and a magnitude 3.0 aftershock were not related to volcanic activity, the statement said.

“Aftershocks will likely continue, some large enough to be felt locally. We see no detectable changes in activity at Kilauea as a result of these earthquakes,” the observatory said.

No damage or injury was reported and no tsunami risk was recorded, officials said.

