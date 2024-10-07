Macron's top bodyguard recounts Paris attacks horror in novel

Director of the French GSPR (Security Group of the Presidency of the Republic) Georges Salinas poses during a photo session in Paris, on October 3, 2024.— AFP file

By day, he protects French President Emmanuel Macron. By night, he pens crime novels, drawing on battling gangs and terrorist attacks.

"I'd wanted to write for a long time," Georges Salinas, head of the Security Group for the Presidency of the Republic (GSPR) said in an interview.

He had the revelation in 2015 when, in a previous post as a senior Paris police officer, radical gunmen and suicide bombers staged the worst attack on Paris since World War II.

"I realised that, in the end, writing was something that did me good. It's an outlet," he said.

Salinas, who has written three books since 2019, mainly in his spare time, spoke to AFP just after the release of his latest novel, "Par le verbe, par le glaive" ("By the Word, by the Sword").

"This novel is also about remembering, not forgetting," said the 64-year-old, who has worked with Macron since 2019.

On November 13, 2015, Salinas led a police assault at the Bataclan concert hall, the deadliest attack of the night. The coordinated attacks claimed the lives of 130 people and injured hundreds more at the Bataclan, in bars and restaurants, and at the Stade de France stadium.

"During the entire operation, I stepped over the dead as I would have stepped over obstacles," said Salinas, then deputy head of the Search and Intervention Brigade (BRI), an anti-gang unit.

"It was only afterwards that it all came rushing back."

The novel captures the shock of the attacks as law enforcement agencies, rescue workers, and hospitals race to save lives.

The work of fiction is grounded in reality but Salinas is careful not to reveal too many details.

He knows the main protagonist of the book "quite well," he said with a smile.

Plunging into the world of international terror, the novel also evokes three attempted assassination attempts against "the president", whose name is never mentioned.

Might there be a parallel?

"I leave it to the reader to decide," said Salinas.

"What's certain is that I draw my inspiration from what I've experienced," he added.

Salinas gave the president a copy of the book, but did not know if Macron had read it.

He said part of his job was to predict worst-case scenarios.

"There's a permanent danger," he said, his three cell phones placed on the table next to him. "The red one is for my wife." Trips and walkabouts are particularly tricky, and risks range from a slap in the face to an attack. "I never let my guard down on any trip," said Salinas. "It's sometimes on trips that seem the least dangerous or the most innocuous that we can run into problems," he added. He is on duty at the Elysee presidential palace and official residences including La Lanterne in Versailles outside Paris and Fort Bregancon on the Riviera. Macron is a tricky customer. He often takes strolls among the public known as "crowd baths" and it is not uncommon for the 46-year-old French leader to get heckled and jeered. In 2021, he was slapped in the face by a mediaeval history enthusiast during a visit to a small town in southeastern France. Salinas said he was ready for any scenario, including firearms. "We have measures in place to avoid any danger," he said. "If someone tries to slap him, this can happen very quickly and they can hit the president." Salinas is never far from the head of state, whether Macron is in his office, on an official trip or in a private setting. But being in close proximity is not without risks.

"You inevitably develop friendly feelings," Salinas said. "But the main rule for a security officer is discretion. Then, we also have red lines — we should not violate his personal space too much."