Macron meets Le Pen under pressure to name new PM

President of the French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) and MEP Jordan Bardella (R) and French Member of Parliament and French far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally) RN party's leader Marine Le Pen (L) arrive to attend their meeting with French President at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, on Monday. — AFP

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 2:09 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 2:10 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen for rare talks on Monday, as pressure mounts for him to finally name a prime minister after July's inconclusive parliamentary poll.

Le Pen, joined by National Rally (RN) party head Jordan Bardella, walked without ceremony into a rear entrance of the Elysee palace in Paris ahead of the 10.45 am meeting, with the president nowhere to be seen.

Snap elections called by centrist Macron failed last month to extricate France from the hung-parliament deadlock that had seen his camp run a minority government since 2022.

Instead, the National Assembly (lower house) is largely divided among three blocs: the New Popular Front (NFP) alliance of left-wing parties with over 190 seats, followed by the president's supporters at around 160 and the far-right National Rally on 140.

None is close to a majority of 289 in the 577-seat chamber.

Since the second-round polls closed on July 7, the left has pushed for Macron to name one of their own as prime minister, saying the position falls to them as the largest power.

They have named largely unknown 37-year-old economist and civil servant Lucie Castets as their prospective candidate for head of government.

Macron has for his part delayed installing a new PM, leaving a caretaker government in place for an unprecedented period as he seeks a figure with broad support who would not immediately be toppled in a confidence vote.

But the pressure is now on, with the deadline to present a draft 2025 budget for the heavily-indebted government looming just over a month away.