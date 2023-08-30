Look: Miss World Karolina Bielawska tours Kashmir, takes boat ride in traditional dress

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 2:25 PM

Miss World Karolina Bielawska arrived in Kashmir on Monday ahead of the 71st edition of the Miss World 2023 pageant. This comes amid reports that Kashmir will host the pageant later this year.

Karolina Bielawska went to Kashmir on August 28 as part of her maiden week-long visit to India. She was accompanied by other pageant winners including Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena.

The Polish model spent a day in Kashmir where she was also joined by the chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, Julia Morley, and Miss World America Shree Saini.

In a video, shared by news agency ANI on X, earlier known as Twitter, Karolina Bielawska is seen posing with other pageant winners for a photo. Rouble Nagi of Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and Jamil Saidi, Chairman of PME Entertainment in India, are also seen in the clip.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Karolina Bielawska expressed her joy over visiting Kashmir. She called it a “beautiful place”.

“It’s absolutely wonderful. Kashmir is a beautiful place. We’ve been able to have some fun and explore the place. I met so many different people,” she said.

Karolina Bielawska added that it was her and her mother’s dream to come to India. “She always wants us to visit, and I’m so happy to take her here for this month and to bring 140 nations to India to see different parts, to see Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, wherever we go”.

During her Kashmir tour, Karolina Bielawska also took a shikara (boat) ride and wore a traditional Kashmiri pheran.

Karolina Bielawska also talked about Indian food saying that it is “very different” from the food she eats in Poland. “I absolutely fell in love with chicken tikka masala and also love butter chicken. I love your naan bread. They’re good with everything,” said Karolina.

ALSO READ: