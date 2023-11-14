Look: Mark Zuckerberg shares throwback picture with wife celebrating 20 years of togetherness

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 8:33 PM

It's been twenty years since Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg went on the first date with his now-wife, Priscilla Chan. The billionaire shared a photograph on Instagram, capturing a moment from his days at Harvard University. The image showed both Zuckerberg and Chan, all smiles, in casual clothes.

The tech mogul wrote in the caption, “20 years since our first date. We met at a going away party my friends threw for me in college when they thought I was about to get kicked out of school. I asked her out but told her we'd need to go out soon since I might only have a few days left. Later on, I started Facebook, we got married, and now have three wonderful girls. What a wild ride.”

People rushed to the comments to wish them a "happy anniversary".

A user wrote, “Happy Anniversary to you both - enjoy the day!”

“Beside every great man is a great woman,” declared another.

A person added, “What a heartwarming story, Mark! Luckily, she had no idea that a cage in the backyard would be part of her future!”

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan met at a college party. They moved in together in 2010 and had a private backyard wedding in 2012. The couple are parents to three daughters — Maxima, August and Aurelia.

Priscilla Chan is a paediatrician and philanthropist. Born on February 24, 1985, in Braintree, Massachusetts, she graduated from Harvard University in 2007 and later earned her medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco.

Zuckerberg and Chan, together, established the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) in 2015, a charitable organisation focused on addressing various social challenges, including education, science, criminal justice reform, and affordable housing.

