London's Gatwick Airport evacuates terminal due to security incident

Photo: AFP file
London's Gatwick Airport, the second busiest in Britain, evacuated a large part of a terminal as a precaution due to a security incident, the airport said on X on Friday.
The airport said part of its South Terminal, one of two, had been evacuated while it investigates the incident, adding that passengers were currently being prevented from entering the building.
Gatwick is located 30 miles south of London.
Local police had no immediate comment on the incident.
