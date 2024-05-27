Lebanon's Hezbollah says fired rocket salvo at northern Israel

Photo: AFP File

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 9:26 PM

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it launched a barrage of rockets Monday at northern Israel in response to a deadly Israeli strike outside a south Lebanon hospital earlier in the day.

Hezbollah has traded regular cross-border fire with Israel since Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israel which triggered the war in the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah fighters fired "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at northern Israel "in response to the Israeli enemy attack that targeted the Martyr Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil," the group said in a statement.

The Israeli military said shortly after that sirens sounded in the country's north.

Earlier Monday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) had said "an enemy drone" targeted "a motorcycle near the Salah Ghandour hospital in the town of Bint Jbeil", killing one person and wounding others, without specifying whether they were civilians.

The facility's administration said one person was killed and 10 others were wounded, four of them seriously.

Lebanon's health ministry condemned the "brutal Israeli strike" on the hospital, calling it a "war crime" in a statement.

A photographer contributing to AFP at the site of the strike saw a charred motorbike near the hospital entrance.

On Sunday, Israeli strikes also targeted motorbikes in three different locations in south Lebanon, the NNA reported, with five Hezbollah fighters and two civilians killed in those and other raids.