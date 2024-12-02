Kurdish-led force in Syria says seeking to evacuate Kurds from Aleppo

A mini-bus drives past a water tower in the northern Syrian town of Tal Rifaat on Monday. A US-backed, Kurdish-led force in Syria said it is seeking to evacuate Kurds around Aleppo to safe areas under its control, after pro-Turkey factions seized a town where tens of thousands of Kurds were living. — AFP

A US-backed, Kurdish-led force in Syria said on Monday it is seeking to evacuate Kurds around Aleppo to safe areas under its control, after pro-Turkey factions seized a town where tens of thousands of Kurds were living.

Syria has been at war since 2011, following a crackdown on democracy protests by President Bashar Al Assad.

The conflict morphed over time, drawing in foreign powers and militants, killing 500,000 people and displacing half of the population.

Last week, militants of the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham group and its allies launched a lightning offensive from northwestern Syria near the Turkish border, wresting swathes of territory from government control including Syria's second city Aleppo.

Syria's Kurds have suffered multiple waves of displacement since 2011 and have again found themselves on the frontlines in the latest violence.

A Syria war monitor said late on Sunday that around 200,000 Syrian Kurds were "besieged by pro-Turkey factions" who took over the strategic town of Tal Rifaat and nearby villages in Aleppo province.

On Monday, head of the Syrian Democratic Forces Mazloum Abdi said his US-backed organisation was looking to get Kurds living in Tal Rifaat and other parts of Aleppo out to areas under Kurdish control.