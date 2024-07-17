Kremlin says Trump presidency yielded nothing good for Russia

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with then US president Donald Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 3:35 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 3:36 PM

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that nothing good for Russia had come of Donald Trump's 2017-2021 US presidency, but that there had at least been dialogue between Moscow and Washington which was probably a positive thing in itself.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments in a conference call with reporters when asked about remarks Trump has made about his working relationship with President Vladimir Putin in the past.

"As for (Putin and Trump) getting along or not getting along, under Trump nothing good was done for Russia," said Peskov. "On the contrary, more and more restrictions were imposed (on Russia). But nevertheless, there was dialogue. This can probably be considered a positive element."



Peskov said that Russia and Putin were themes which traditionally came up during election campaigns in the United States.