Judge leaves temporary block on Biden legalisation programme for immigrant spouses

Saad was studying at the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in nearby Gaza City before it was reduced to ruins in the war that has devastated much of the enclave
A US judge on Wednesday left in place a temporary block on a Biden administration legalisation programme for immigrant spouses of US citizens.
The decision by Texas-based US District Judge J. Campbell Barker maintains a pause on the programme through September 23 to allow for legal briefing and a possible hearing.
US President Joe Biden's administration opened applications last month for the Keeping Families Together programme, which offers a path to citizenship to around 500,000 immigrants who entered the US illegally if they are married to US citizens.
Texas and a coalition of US states with Republican attorneys-general sued to end the Biden programme, saying it overstepped the executive branch's authority to grant legal immigration status to people who entered unlawfully and circumvented US immigration law.
Biden announced the initiative in June before dropping out of the presidential race against Republican Donald Trump, paving the way for Vice-President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee.
Immigration is a top voter concern heading into the November 5 election, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.
Keeping Families Together provides a path to citizenship to immigrant spouses who entered the US illegally and have at least 10 years of residence. Without this option, many would need to leave the US for years before being able to return legally.
The programme also allows some 50,000 children under age 21 with a US-citizen parent to obtain temporary "parole" status that creates a path to citizenship.
America First Legal, an organisation led by Trump adviser Stephen Miller, served as co-counsel in the lawsuit alongside Texas and 15 other states with Republican attorneys-general.
Saad was studying at the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in nearby Gaza City before it was reduced to ruins in the war that has devastated much of the enclave
The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the Democratic president's efforts to fulfil a campaign pledge and bring debt relief to millions of Americans who turned to federal student loans to fund their costly higher education
The US vice-president will propose tax breaks and cutting red tape for smaller firms if elected in November
In an election where Harris is vying to become America's first woman president, Trump's macho powers are being put to the ultimate test
Source says leaking fuel system may have caused engine fire
The pontiff will on Thursday host a mass at the country's 80,000 national football stadium, which Catholics are expected to pack out
Six people were detained at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, according to a police spokesperson
Washington will work over the coming days with fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar to push for a final agreement, says Miller