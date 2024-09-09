Jordanians to vote amid woes over economy and Gaza war

A woman walks in front of electoral posters in Amman ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election, on Sunday. — AFP

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 1:50 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 1:52 PM

Jordanians will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote for a new parliament amid widespread frustrations over a lagging economy and the ongoing war in Gaza.

Just two days ahead of the vote, in a rare surge of violence, a Jordanian killed three Israeli guards at the border crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank.

The elections, which take place every four years, are the first to be held under a law passed in January 2022 that increased the overall number of seats in the house, reserved a higher number for women and lowered the minimum age for candidates.

Those running include representatives of major Jordanian tribes, centrists and pro-government candidates, but also independents, leftists and those belonging to the Islamic Action Front (IAF), the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood and the largest opposition party.

In a busy market in central Amman, where campaign posters were on display, locals expressed mixed opinions about participating in the elections.

"Elections are important and vital. They are our opportunity to make our voices heard and choose who represents us in parliament, even though deep down we doubt there will be significant change," said 65-year-old retiree Issa Ahmed.

He is one of the more than 5.1 million people registered to vote in the country of 11.5 million, according to the election commission.

"Our country, unfortunately, is surrounded by a series of crises and endless wars," he told AFP.

Israel's deadly military offensive in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has angered many Jordanian voters, about half of whom are of Palestinian origin.

"What is happening in Gaza, from daily killing, destruction and tragedies broadcast daily on television, makes us feel pain, helplessness, humiliation and degradation, and makes us forget the elections and everything that is happening around us," said Omar Mohammed, a 43-year-old civil servant.

"I feel bitterness. I am not sure yet if I will vote in these elections," he added.

Jordan said on Sunday that one of its citizens, Maher Diab Al Jazi, was the truck driver who shot three Israeli security guards at the King Hussein Bridge leading into the West Bank, also known as the Allenby Bridge crossing.

The Jordanian interior ministry, citing a preliminary investigation, said he acted alone.

The war in Gaza, and growing unrest in the West Bank, has taken centre stage for some candidates running in Jordan's election.