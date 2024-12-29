Jeju Air plane crash: What we know so far about South Korea's tragic air accident

Photo: AFP

A Jeju Air plane flying from Bangkok to South Korea with 181 people on board crashed on landing Sunday, leaving all but two people plucked from the wreckage feared dead.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened?

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft belonging to low-cost carrier Jeju Air, flying from Bangkok to Muan airport, was warned of a bird strike by the control tower, officials said, during its first attempt at landing shortly after 9am (midnight GMT).

Minutes later, with the pilot issuing a "mayday" warning, it tried to land again, with video showing it attempting a "belly landing" without its landing gear activated.

Dramatic video shows the plane skidding along the runway with smoke trailing out, until it hits a wall at the end and bursts into flames.

Investigations have been launched, but officials suspect the accident could have been caused by bird strike and adverse weather conditions.

When asked if the accident happened due to the runway being too short -- video shows the plane coming off the tarmac and hitting a wall -- one official said this was likely not a factor.

"The runway is 2,800 metres long, and similar-sized aircraft have been operating on it without issues," they said.

What are bird strikes and how harmful are they?

A bird strike is a collision between a bird and an aircraft in flight.

A bird strike can be hazardous to aircraft safety and jets are especially vulnerable to loss of power if birds are sucked into the air intakes, according to the UN agency International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). A number of fatal accidents have occurred globally due to bird strikes.

But in 2009, a US Airways Airbus A320 famously ditched in New York's Hudson River after a bird strike on both of its engines, in an incident widely known as the "Miracle on the Hudson" because there was no loss of life.

Where was the plane coming from?

The plane was flying from Bangkok, Thailand to South Korea's Muan county, about 288 kilometres (180 miles) southwest of the national capital Seoul.

Passengers on board, survivors

There were a total of 175 passengers and six crew members onboard. Rescue workers plucked out two survivors, both flight attendants, from the wreckage. As of mid-afternoon, at least 150 people have been confirmed dead.

Officials said there was "little chance of survival," for others, adding that the plane was "almost completely destroyed," during the crash.