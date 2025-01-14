Japanese tourist hotspot Kyoto to hike hotel taxes

Tourists walk past shops and restaurants up the hill leading to Kiyomizu-dera Temple in the city of Kyoto on January 13, 2025. — AFP

Authorities in Kyoto announced on Tuesday plans for a big hike in hotel lodging taxes, as Japan's picture-perfect ancient capital seeks to assuage grumbles from locals about too many tourists.

Japan has seen foreign tourist numbers explode post-pandemic, with visitor numbers in 2024 expected to have hit a record of more than 35 million.

But like other hotspots worldwide such as Venice or Maya Bay in Thailand, this is not universally welcome — in particular in tradition-steeped Kyoto, famed for its kimono-clad geisha performers and Buddhist temples.

For rooms in Kyoto priced at 20,000-50,000 yen ($127-317) per night, visitors will see their tax double to 1,000 yen ($6.35) per person per night, under the plans announced on Tuesday.

For accommodation over 100,000 yen per night it will soar tenfold to 10,000 yen. The new levies will take effect next year, subject to approval from the city assembly.

"We intend to hike accommodation tax to realise 'sustainable tourism' with a high level of satisfaction for citizens, tourists and businesses," a statement said.

From Tokyo to Osaka and Fukuoka, major metropolises already levy tourists a few hundred yen per night for accommodation.

Kyoto residents have complained of tourists harassing the geisha like paparazzi in their frenzy for photos to wow their Instagram followers.

Tensions are highest in the Gion district, home to teahouses where "geiko" — the local name for geisha —and their "maiko" apprentices perform traditional dances and play instruments.

Last year authorities moved to ban visitors from entering certain narrow private alleys in Gion after pressure from a council of local residents.

One member previously told Japanese media about an instance of a maiko's kimono being torn and another who had a cigarette butt put in the collar of her pristine outfit.

In 2019, the Gion district council put up signs saying "no photography on private roads" warning of fines of up to 10,000 yen. According to a recent survey, Kyoto residents are also unhappy about traffic congestion and misbehaviour by travellers. Tourists have been flocking to Japan since the lifting of pandemic restrictions, attracted by its sights, culture, nature and also the weak yen. Authorities have also taken steps beyond Kyoto, including introducing an entry fee and a daily cap on the number of hikers climbing the famous Mount Fuji. This appeared to work, with preliminary figures showing the number of climbers down by 14 per cent in the summer hiking season from July to September last year. Last year a barrier was briefly erected outside a convenience store with a spectacular view of Mount Fuji that had become a magnet for photo-hungry visitors. And in December Ginzan Onsen, a Japanese hot spring town popular for its photogenic snowy scenes began a trial scheme of limiting entry to day-trippers.

Only people staying at local hotels are allowed to enter the town after 8pm, while those wishing to visit between 5pm and 8pm will need a reservation.