Italian designer Roberto Cavalli dead at 83: Reports

Published: Fri 12 Apr 2024, 10:37 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Apr 2024, 10:38 PM

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, whose penchant for python and flamboyant animal prints made him the darling of the international jet set for decades, died Friday at 83, news media said.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that the designer died at home in Florence after a long illness.

More to follow...