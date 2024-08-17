Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills 10, injures 5, state news agency says

Photo: AFP File

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 4:39 PM

Around 10 people were killed, including two children, and five were wounded by an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the city of Nabatieh in south Lebanon, state news agency NNA said on Saturday.

The victims were all Syrian citizens, NNA said, adding that a final toll of the strike would be announced after DNA tests were conducted to determine the identity of the victims.

The Israeli military said the airstrike targeted a weapons depot used by Hezbollah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Israeli strike came after ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel in Doha paused on Friday with negotiators due to meet again next week.

Hezbollah later said in a statement that it had struck the Ayelet Hashahar Kibbutz in northern Israel in retaliation for the Nabatieh strike.

Two soldiers were wounded in a rocket attack from Lebanon, the Israeli military said, adding that a total of 55 rockets had been fired in latest strikes from Lebanon.

Also on Saturday, an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the Qadmous area east of Tyre in south Lebanon, NNA reported, adding that one person was injured. A security source said one person was killed in the motorcycle attack.