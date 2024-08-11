Israeli intelligence believes Iran has decided to attack Israel

Photo: Reuters File

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 10:28 PM

The Israeli intelligence community believes Iran has decided to attack Israel directly and may do so within days, an Axios reporter said on Sunday, citing two sources.

The attack would be in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, according to Axios. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, the Palestinian group Hamas said on July 31, describing the strike as a "severe escalation" that would not achieve its goals.

The news came less than 24 hours after Israel claimed to have killed the Hezbollah commander it said was behind a deadly strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.