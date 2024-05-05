Israel to shut down Al Jazeera's local operations

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple on June 18 in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his government has decided to shut down the Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera, with which his administration has had a long-running feud.
The government "unanimously decided: the incitement channel Al Jazeera will be closed in Israel," Netanyahu said on X, formerly Twitter.
Last month, Israeli lawmakers looked into the bill that gave top ministers the authority to bar broadcasts of news channel Al Jazeera.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Israel had claimed in January that an Al Jazeera staff journalist and a freelancer killed in an airstrike in Gaza were "terror operatives". The following month it said another journalist for the channel, wounded in a separate strike, was a "deputy company commander" with Hamas.
Al Jazeera has fiercely denied the accusations and accused Israel of systematically targeting Al Jazeera employees in Gaza.
ALSO READ
Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple on June 18 in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb
Lawyer Deepak Bikram Mishra, who filed a petition urging the court to curtail climbing permits back in 2019, confirmed
Foreign ministry says the new curbs on four settlers and two groups follow "unprecedented rise" in settler violence over the past year
Sciences Po university authorities give the group of students 20 minutes to leave before forcible evacuation
The Indian company, Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd, argued its main business is to make 'lead acid batteries' and it has no intention of making electric vehicles
Cyclone Hidaya is likely to 'bring strong winds and large ocean waves, with heavy rainfall' expected to hit the coast starting Sunday
Arfan Bhatti, a 46-year-old Islamist who has lived and is well-known in Norway, is suspected of having planned the attack
Around 800 significant attacks had been thwarted since the war erupted