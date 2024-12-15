Israel says it will close Dublin embassy, cites 'extreme anti-Israel policies'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters file

Israel will close its embassy in Dublin in light of "the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a statement on Sunday.

"It should be noted that in the past, Israel’s ambassador to Dublin was recalled following Ireland’s unilateral decision to recognise a 'Palestinian state.' Last week, Ireland announced its support for South Africa's legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of 'genocide,'" the statement said.

Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris on Sunday said Israel's decision to close its embassy in Dublin was "deeply regrettable".

"This is a deeply regrettable decision from the Netanyahu government. I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law," he said in a post on X.

"Ireland wants a two state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security. Ireland will always speak up for human rights and international law. Nothing will distract from that."