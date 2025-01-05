Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms

Lebanese troops drive through an army checkpoint on the main road south of the Litani River in Qasmiye, near the port city of Tyre, on November 27, 2024 after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect.— AFP file

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Lebanese group Hezbollah on Sunday of not meeting the terms of a ceasefire, warning that if the militants continued to breach the deal, Israel would "be forced to act".

Katz issued his warning after visiting the military's northern command and it followed a similar accusation against Israel by Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Saturday.

Katz said Hezbollah had still not withdrawn "beyond the Litani River" in southern Lebanon, as stipulated in the ceasefire deal.

He added that "if this condition is not met, there will be no agreement and Israel will be forced to act on its own to ensure the safe return of residents of the north to their homes."

Other provisions had not been implemented, Katz said, such the "dismantling of all (Hezbollah) weapons and the thwarting of terrorist infrastructures in the area by the Lebanese army".

"We will not allow the creation of a renewed threat to the northern communities and the citizens of the state of Israel," Katz said in a statement issued by his office.

On Saturday, Qassem accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and said the group was prepared to respond even before the expiry of a 60-day deadline for Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon.

"We have said that we are giving an opportunity to prevent Israeli violations and to implement the agreement and we will exercise patience," Qassem said.