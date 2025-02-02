Israel PM Netanyahu's wife under criminal investigation, says state attorney's office

An Israeli opposition lawmaker has accused Sara Netanyahu of tampering in her husband's corruption trial
Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters file
A criminal investigation has been launched into Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the office of Israel's state attorney said Sunday.
"A criminal investigation was opened" into suspected criminal offences, the office said in a letter to an Israeli opposition lawmaker who had accused Sara Netanyahu of tampering in her husband's corruption trial after the broadcast in December of a television news investigation.
ALSO READ: