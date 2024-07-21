Israel military says missile fired from Yemen intercepted

A huge column of fire erupts following Israeli strikes in Yemen's Huthi-held port city of Hodeida on July 20, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 8:48 AM

The Israeli military said Sunday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea resort town of Eilat, after Israel bombed a port held by the country's Houthis.

"The projectile did not cross into Israeli territory. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel," a military statement said.

Israel's aerial defence system has repeatedly shot down Houthi weapons off the coast of Eilat in recent months.