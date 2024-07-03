Islamic authorities in Dagestan ban full-face veil after attacks

Around a third of food produced for human consumption gets lost or wasted globally, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation
Islamic authorities in Russia's mostly-Muslim North Caucasus region of Dagestan on Wednesday temporarily banned women from wearing the niqab full-face veil, after simultaneous attacks targeting churches and synagogues killed 22 last month.
In a statement posted on the Telegram messenger app, the Dagestan Muftiate said it was introducing a "temporary" ban on the niqab after an appeal from Russia's ministry of nationality policy and religious affairs.
Reports following the attacks on June 23 said one of the gunmen had planned to escape wearing a niqab.
The muftiate, a religious organisation representing Dagestani Muslims, said that the ban would remain in place "until the identified threats are eliminated and a new theological conclusion is reached".
Though only a small minority of Dagestani women wear full-face veils, niqabs have been a common sight in the region's larger cities.
Similar veils are banned by law in several European and post-Soviet countries.
Twenty-two people were killed in a simultaneous attacks on Orthodox churches, synagogues, and police checkpoints across Dagestan on June 23. Security forces said they killed five attackers in gun battles that left a synagogue in the city of Derbent gutted by flames.
