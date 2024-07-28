E-Paper

Iran's Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers

The new president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday

By AFP

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 11:25 AM

Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave Sunday his official endorsement of reformist Masoud Pezeshkian as the Islamic republic's ninth president, following elections earlier this month.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In a message read by the director of Khamenei's office, he said: "I endorse the vote (for) the wise, honest, popular and scholarly Mr Pezeshkian, and I am appointing him as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran." The new president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday.

