Iran urges West to 'appreciate restraint' towards Israel

Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 1:28 PM

Tehran on Monday called on Western nations to "appreciate Iran's restraint" towards Israel.

On Saturday, Iran attacked Israel in response to a deadly strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

"Instead of making accusations against Iran, (Western) countries should blame themselves and answer to public opinion for the measures they have taken against the war crimes committed by Israel" in its war against Hamas in Gaza, said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

Kanani said Western countries "should appreciate Iran's restraint in recent months".

Iran attacks Israel

Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, risking a major escalation as the United States pledged "ironclad" backing for Israel.

Iran has vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.

ALSO READ: