Iran shuts schools, offices in 10 provinces due to cold snap

A man shovels snow from a sidewalk in Tehran, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Authorities in Iran ordered schools and offices in at least 10 provinces to close on Sunday to conserve energy as the country weathers a severe cold snap, state media reported.

Freezing temperatures have gripped the northern half of the country over the past few days, causing a spike in energy consumption.

"All government offices and schools are closed on Sunday, and remote learning has been arranged for students," the state news agency IRNA announced.

Among the 10 provinces are Lorestan in the west, Semnan in the east and Gilan in the north.

The decision follows a similar measure on Saturday, when authorities ordered closures in more than 20 provinces due to extreme weather conditions.

The capital, Tehran, was also shut down on Saturday, but reopened on Sunday -- a working day in Iran -- despite snowfall.

According to IRNA, some areas of Tehran received up to 30 centimetres of snow overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

The snowfall caused widespread traffic disruptions across the city.

Some residents were seen shovelling snow from sidewalks, while others headed to parks to enjoy snowball fights. Snowfall in February is not unusual for Tehran, but the combination of heavy snow and sudden temperature drops caught citizens off guard. On Sunday, heavy snow and rain across most of the country led to road closures. IRNA reported that the conditions disrupted routes in 25 of the country's 31 provinces, with major impacts in the north and west. Authorities have advised citizens to avoid travelling to these areas for the next 24 hours. Temperatures in at least 19 provinces dropped to zero degrees Celsius or lower on Sunday, according to IRNA.

Iran frequently orders the closure of educational institutions and offices during the cold season, citing extreme weather and fuel shortages.