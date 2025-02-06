Iran Revolutionary Guards unveil first drone carrier in Gulf

This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website Sepah News on February 6, 2025 reportedly shows the first Iranian drone carrier, called the Martyr Bahman Bagheri, during an unveiling ceremony in the Gulf off the coast of southern Iran. — AFP

Iran's Revolutionary Guards unveiled the country's first drone carrier on Thursday in Gulf waters, state media reported.

The carrier, called the Martyr Bahman Bagheri, is a commercial vessel that was repurposed as a drone carrier over the past two-and-a-half years, Guards naval commander Alireza Tangsiri said during the unveiling ceremony.

Described by Tangsiri as the "largest naval military project" in the history of the Islamic republic, the carrier is capable of launching long-range missiles in addition to carrying drones and helicopters.

It is also equipped for electronic warfare, and can remain at sea for up to a year.

According to the IRNA state news agency, the vessel has a capacity of 60 drones.

During the unveiling ceremony, Guards chief Hossein Salami emphasised that Iran did not seek to threaten others, "but we will not bow to the threat of any power".

He also stated that Iran "will not engage in any wars with the governments we recognise".

The chief of the Iranian armed forces, General Mohammad Bagheri, who was also present at the ceremony, described the vessel as "a mobile base that can operate self-sufficiently throughout the world's waters".