Iran holds military drill in north of country

People walk past a banner with a picture of late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a street in Tehran, Iran, August 12, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 8:34 PM

Iran is holding a military drill in the north of the country, an Iranian news agency reported on Tuesday, with the region bracing for Tehran's avowed retaliation against Israel over the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month.

The drill was taking place on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30pm local time in Iran's Gilan province on the Caspian Sea. It was designed to boost the defensive readiness of the army's naval forces, an Iranian news agency cited a local official as saying.

It is Iran's second reported military drill in three days. Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel after the assassination of Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran.