Iran holding war games as it faces Israel tensions, Trump's return

Commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami and commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, visit an underground of the new "missile city" at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on January 11, 2025. — Reuters

Iran was holding air defence exercises on Saturday, state media reported, as the country braces for more friction with Israel and the United States under incoming US president Donald Trump.

The war games take place as Iranian leaders face the risk that Trump could empower Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attack Iran's nuclear sites, while further tightening US sanctions on its oil industry through his "maximum pressure" policy.

"In these exercises,...defence systems will practice the fight against air, missile and electronic warfare threats in real battlefield conditions... to protect the country's skies and sensitive and vital areas," Iranian state television said.

Saturday's drills are part of two-months-long exercises launched on January 4 which have already included war games in which the elite Revolutionary Guards defended key nuclear installations in Natanz against mock attacks by missiles and drones, state media said.

Iran's military has said it was using new drones and missiles in the exercises and released footage of a new underground "missile city" being visited by Guards Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami.

Iran has recently suffered setbacks in Lebanon after Israeli attacks against Iranian-backed Hezbollah and the toppling of Tehran's ally President Bashar Al Assad in Syria last month. Female members of Iranian militia forces (Basij) attend an anti-Israeli march in Tehran on January 10, 2025. — Reuters But Salami warned, in a speech carried by state TV about a "false sense of delight" among Iran's enemies, saying Iran and particularly its missile forces were stronger than ever. While Iranian officials have downplayed Iran's setbacks, an Iranian general, Behrouz Esbati, who was reportedly based in Syria, said in a speech circulated on social media that Iran had "badly lost" in Syria. Reuters could not verify the recording.

Trump in 2018 withdrew from a deal struck by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2015 in which Iran agreed to curb uranium enrichment, which can yield material for nuclear weapons, in return for the relaxation of US and UN economic sanctions.