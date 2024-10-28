Iran executes Iranian-German national after terrorism conviction, state media says

A demonstrator holds a picture of Iranian-German Jamshid Sharmahd during a demonstration for his release in front of the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin. Photo: AFP file

Iran executed Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd after he was convicted of carrying out terrorist attacks, Iranian state media said on Monday.

Sharmahd, who also holds US residency, was sentenced to death in 2023 on charges of "corruption on earth".

He was accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing and planning other attacks in the country.